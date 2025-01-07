Vijay Kumar Singh to take oath as Mizoram governor on January 16

Aizawl, Jan 7 (PTI) Former army chief Gen Vijay Kumar Singh will be sworn in as the governor of Mizoram on January 16, Raj Bhavan officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The swearing in ceremony has been rescheduled from January 9 to January 16 due to health issues of relatives of the governor-designate, they said.

Singh will arrive in Aizawl on January 15 at the airport in Lengpui near Aizawl.

The oath-taking function will be held at the Raj Bhavan, which will be attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, MPs and other special invitees, the officials said.

Advertisment

Singh will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

He was appointed as the governor of Mizoram by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24. Singh will succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati, who has been made the governor of Odisha following the resignation of Raghubar Das. PTI CORR RBT