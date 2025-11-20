Vijay Kumar Sinha Oath Ceremony

National

Vijay Kumar Sinha takes oath as Bihar minister

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha takes oath as a Minister of Bihar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Patna: Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as a minister of Bihar on Thursday.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sinha during a programme at Gandhi Maidan here.

Sinha has been representing the Lakhisarai assembly seat since 2005.

He retained the seat by defeating Amaresh Kumar of Congress in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Sinha was the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government in the state.

He was the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from November 25, 2020 to August 24, 2022. He resigned from the post following a no-confidence motion moved against him by the then ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

