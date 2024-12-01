Vijay one more choice for people, Udhay's elevation proves DMK's dependence on one family: Annamalai

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Sunday welcomed top actor Vijay's foray into politics, describing him as another choice for the people and said Udhayanidhi Stalin's "fast growth" in the DMK shows how the party was 'dependent' on one family.

Advertisment

Addressing reporters at the airport here upon his arrival from the United Kingdom, Annamalai said the 2026 Assembly elections will be an "important, historic" one with so many parties in fray, including Vijay's TVK, actor-politician Seeman's NTK and the BJP, besides the Dravidian majors DMK and the AIADMK.

Annamalai had left for London in August end to attend the Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence programme offered by Oxford University.

Responding to reporters' queries on Vijay and his Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Annamalai said Vijay was only speaking the same ideology that the existing Dravidian parties were doing but welcomed his entry into politics.

Advertisment

"A big actor who was at the peak of his career, Vijay wanted to step into politics. We had said then (when Vijay announced his political entry) and say now, we welcome him. His intention is to do good to the public. He has spoken on some issues. We will talk at the right time. BJP leaders have responded to where it was needed." "He is one more opportunity, one more choice for the people," Annamalai said.

Vijay's ideology and speeches are only reflecting the Dravidian ideology "and people have understood whom it will affect," Annamalai said without naming anyone.

"BJP will never be afraid of newcomers, the reason being we believe everybody will get an opportunity. He is a big actor and has fans among women, children and elderly....has grown gradually over 25 years. But politics is different, you have to be there (active) daily. After October 28 (TVK's maiden state conference), how many times has he come out. You should be there 365 days. We are not afraid of anyone," he said responding to queries on Vijay.

Advertisment

On the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy CM, Annamalai said the DMK leader's growth has been 'fast' in the party.

"He became MLA, then minister and now deputy CM. We have to wait and watch. The BJP's charge is that the Dravidian parties, especially the DMK is dependent on one family. Outside talent has reduced. As talent pool reduces, the party is dependent on one family more. They have said this charge is true (through Udhayanidhi's elevation)," Annamalai said.

The BJP will criticise the deputy CM where it has to "and where he needs to be applauded we shall certainly do that." On the re-induction of graft-accused DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in the M K Stalin-led Cabinet after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Annamalai asked why the Chief Minister was "celebrating him like an innocent man." "It is surprising the chief minister is celebrating him (Balaji) like an innocent man. The people of Tamil Nadu are watching this, will answer in the coming days," he said. PTI SA SA