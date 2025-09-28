Vijay rally stampede deaths: CM pays homage, meets people being treated in hospital

Karur, Sep 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed from Chennai to Karur and interacted with doctors on the treatment being provided to the people injured in the stampede at actor Vijay's rally on Saturday, and comforted them and assured of best care.

Paying floral tributes to the dead, Stalin, spoke to the bereaved families and said the anguish caused by the wails of the kin of those killed in the stampede and their tears has not gone away from his heart.

The CM reached Karur from Chennai past midnight. Authorities announced helpline numbers to reach the Karur district collect office helpdesk (04324 256306 and Whatsapp 7010806322). PTI VGN VGN SA