National

Vijay rally stampede: National SC/ST Commission visits Karur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Karur Stampede

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu

Karur: The National SC/ST Commission chairperson Kishore Makwana, accompanied by its members and district officials on Saturday visited Karur where 41 lives were lost during a stampede at the rally of actor-politician Vijay on September 27.

The Commission visited Velusamypuram, the venue of rally where the tragedy occurred. The officials explained to him the circumstances that led to the stampede.

According to a source, 13 out of the 41 victims belonged to the SC community including seven from the Arunthathiyar. About five of those who died hailed from the Emoor Puthur village in Karur district.

SC/ST category Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Politics Tamil Nadu Actor Vijay Vijay Stampede Karur