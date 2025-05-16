Vijay Shah remarks: Poster outside SP office demands apology from BJP

Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) A poster was put up outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters here on Friday demanding that the BJP apologise to the country over Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's "insulting" remarks allegedly against Col Sofiya Qureshi.

An initiative of SP leader Mo. Ikhlaq, the poster read, "Insulting daughter Sofiya, who roared against the Pakistan army during Operation Sindoor, is an insult to the country. BJP should apologise to the country." "We will not be divided in the name of Hindus and Muslims nor will we allow it. Every Indian's courage is against the politics of hatred," read the poster, which also features pictures of Col Qureshi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and key party leaders.

Shah came under fire after a video showed him making objectionable remarks allegedly against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week.

An FIR was registered against Shah in Indore on May 14 following a Madhya Pradesh High Court order. The minister has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay. PTI CDN DIV DIV