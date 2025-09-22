Vijay should join AIADMK alliance; can't win by fighting alone, says party leader

Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu), Sep 22 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay should join hands with the AIADMK to defeat the DMK and dislodge it from the seat of power, senior leader K T Rajenthra Bhalaji said on Monday.

Bhalaji, speaking to reporters, said Vijay aspiring to win elections by going it all alone will never fructify.

"It will not happen not only now, but it will not happen at any point in time and such efforts, aimed at winning polls on their own will only go waste," Bhalaji, a former minister and Virudhunagar district based AIADMK leader claimed.

If Vijay has to get "pass mark," he has to join hands with the AIADMK and unless he strikes an electoral alliance with the opposition party, the DMK will end Vijay's politics alongside the conclusion of assembly election next year.

Hence, Vijay should join only the AIADMK-led alliance if his opposition to the DMK is real and if he really wants to dislodge the DMK from power, he said. The AIADMK-led alliance is the correct choice for him and if TVK is going to contest on its own it will be seen by people as only strengthening the DMK.

On the huge turnout witnessed in rallies addressed by Vijay, Bhalaji said 'Thala' Ajith Kumar would draw two times more crowd than the actor-politician.

Actor Vijay's contemporary, top star Ajith Kumar is fondly addressed by his fans as 'thala.' Bhalaji asked if there could be a turnout bigger than the one attracted by superstar Rajinikanth. In days gone by, about 5 lakh people gathered when Rajinkanth arrived at the airport.

"Superstar Rajinikanth has a mass appeal even today," Bhalaji said.