Vijay Singh gets additional charge of DDA vice chairman

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Bureaucrat Vijay Kumar Singh on Monday was given additional charge of Delhi Development Authority's Vice Chairman, an official order said.

According to the order, it has been decided with the approval of competent authority to assign the additional charge of the post of Vice Chairman, DDA to Vijay Kumar Singh, Finance Member, DDA, with immediate effect for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Singh, an Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer of 1995 batch, is currently serving as the Finance Member, DDA since June 2020, a senior official said.

Prior to joining DDA, he has held important portfolios in key ministries like director (finance) in the erstwhile Planning Commission, controller of accounts in Ministry of External Affairs, and director in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, the officer said.

His assignments in the Finance Ministry included implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations. He had also worked in the Expenditure Management Commission chaired by Bimal Jalan. His first assignment was in Doordarshan as assistant controller of accounts. He has also served on deputation in the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, the official stated.

Singh has a graduation degree in Economics from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, and Masters and MPhil from School of International Studies, JNU, the official added. PTI NIT KVK KVK