Vijay slams Stalin, says CM's real friends are 'bribe, corruption'

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 23 (PTI) TVK chief Vijay on Monday hit out at DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying his real friends were bribe, corruption, and eyeing political gains.

He accused the chief minister of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the governing party's claim of having developed the state into a superstar state.

Addressing a meeting of functionaries here, Vijay termed the State polls due in April this year as a "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him.

Rejecting the DMK's claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a superstar State, the chief of the fledgling party said that the state was 'such a superb state' during the times of iconic leaders K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai and M G Ramachandran.

Dubbing the DMK regime as "good-for-nothing Ulta model government," he alleged the state has been transformed into a super-standup comedian-run state.

The TVK chief claimed that Tamil Nadu meant Vijay and he represented the entire Tamil Nadu. PTI JSP VGN VGN ROH