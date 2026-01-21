Vijay Ubale made AIMIM's group leader in BMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Vijay Ubale, who won last week's election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a candidate of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was on Wednesday picked as the party's group leader in the civic body.

A state leader of the party made the announcement through a social media post.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has won eight seats in the January 15 BMC polls. The party won from wards 134, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 143 and 145.

Ubale, a Hindu candidate of the AIMIM, won from ward number 140 with a margin of 4,945 votes.

AIMIM state president Imtiaz Jaleel made the announcement about Ubale's appointment as the group leader in BMC, the country's richest civic body.

The party also suggested the names of Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain as members of the Prabhag Samiti (ward committee) and Zameer Qureshi for the civic standing committee.

Ubale's ward is divided into the assembly constituencies represented by NCP MLA Sana Malik and Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi. PTI AW NP