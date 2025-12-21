Vijay will not be able to become a councillor, claims Nainar Nagendran

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Dec 21 (PTI) In a veiled attack, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said that the TVK founder Vijay cannot even become a councillor.

He also reiterated that AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the next chief minister.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held early next year.

Addressing a public meeting here, Nagendran said, "Some people are acting on the stage saying that the contest is between them and the DMK. They can't even become a councillor." He said that the DMK could only be defeated by AIADMK led by Palaniswami, with the help of BJP.

"It is certain that Palaniswami will become the chief minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that in Tamil Nadu, the government will be under the leadership of Palaniswami. The wind that blew in Bihar is going to blow in Tamil Nadu also," Nagendran added.

Attacking the DMK, he said the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government had "failed the people".