Vijaya Bharathi Sayani becomes acting chairperson of NHRC

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, has become the acting chairperson of the central body with effect from June 2, according to a notification on Monday.

He would be replacing Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, who completed his tenure on June 1.

Mishra served as the eighth chairperson of the right panel and was appointed to its top post in June 2021.

"The President, under Section 7(1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, is pleased to authorise Smt Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Member, National Human Rights Commission, to act as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, with effect from 02.06.2024, until the appointment of a new Chairperson in the NHRC to fill such vacancy," read a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

A former Supreme Court judge, justice Mishra was also the first non-CJI to be appointed to the NHRC chief post since the amendment of the Protection of Human Rights Act in 2019.

He had succeeded justice H L Dattu, a former Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Mishra, who had become an apex court judge on July 7, 2014, demitted office in September 2020. PTI KND VN VN