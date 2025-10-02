Vijaya Dashami celebrated across Bengal; rain disrupts sindoor khela, pandal hopping

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Vijaya Dashami, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities, is being observed across West Bengal on Thursday with traditional rituals of 'ghot visarjan' (symbolic immersion), 'sindoor khela' amidst rain.

In Kolkata, women in red-bordered sarees took part in 'sindoor khela' at several community pujas, including Bagbazar and Kumartuli Sarbojonin, where state minister Sashi Panja joined the celebrations.

The age-old custom, symbolising the married women's prayers for their families' wellbeing, added vibrancy before the emotional farewell to Goddess Durga.

The symbolic visarjan following Dashami puja was conducted at prominent celebrations, including Sobhabazar Rajbari, Kasimbazar Rajbari in Berhampur. Belur Math also followed the traditional rituals.

Intermittent rain triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal dampened the festive mood in parts of south Bengal, causing brief disruptions to sindoor khela rituals and inconveniencing revellers engaged in last-minute pandal hopping before the idol immersions.

At Taki in North 24 Parganas district, the immersion carry a special significance as idols are taken to the Ichamati river, which forms a natural border between India and Bangladesh. The river has become synonymous with cross-border immersion during Durga Puja, with thousands gathering on both banks every year to watch the spectacle. Security was heightened this year by Border Security Force (BSF) to manage the large turnout of visitors from both sides.

Durga Puja, considered Bengal's biggest festival celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Durga to her parental abode and culminates with her return to Mount Kailash on Vijaya Dashami.

The day is marked by a mix of joy and sorrow—joy in the celebrations, and sorrow at the Goddess's departure. Families exchange greetings, embrace one another and distribute sweets, wishing for prosperity until the next Puja season.

Leaders across the political spectrum extended greetings on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony, while Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also conveyed wishes to the people of the state. PTI BSM RG