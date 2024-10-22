Vijaya Rahatkar takes charge as NCW head, vows to continue work for women's rights

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar officially took charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, promising to build on the commission's ongoing efforts while acknowledging the significant responsibility of the role.

In her first address after assuming office, she emphasised her commitment to advancing women's rights and ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence.

"This is a role of great responsibility, and I will strive to fulfil it to the best of my ability," Rahatkar said, recognising the pressing issues women face today.

She also praised her predecessor for her contributions, saying, "Rekha Sharma ji did an excellent job, and I will continue the work she began." Rahatkar, a former head of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, highlighted two primary goals for her tenure: ensuring that those responsible for crimes against women are held accountable and creating an environment where such offenders fear legal consequences.

"We must make sure that those with this mentality are punished and that a deterrent is created," she said, underlining that the commission would continue to work toward these objectives.

She also addressed the public's perception of the commission's work, noting that while not all of its efforts are visible, the NCW remains committed to pushing forward on its commitment. "Not everything comes to the forefront, but the commission keeps working, and we will continue to expand our efforts," Rahatkar added.

The NCW, a statutory body, is empowered to work towards the advancement of women's rights. Its mandate includes reviewing the constitutional and legal safeguards provided for women.