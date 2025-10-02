Vijayadashmi: Gujarat CM performs 'shastra poojan'

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the traditional 'shastra poojan' (weapon worship) on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday at his official residence in Gandhinagar with police personnel associated with his security.

By performing 'shastra poojan', he highlighted the historical and ancient tradition of worshipping weapons as well as scriptures in Indian culture, said a state government release.

While extending greetings to the security personnel on the occasion of Vijayadashami, he said the festival, which symbolizes the victory of divine power over demonic forces, serves as an occasion to overcome evil forces in society.

Security personnel must remain committed to safeguarding the nation, the state, and society, Patel further said.

The event was attended by Chief Minister's Security Superintendent of Police Tejas Patel, deputy superintendents, inspectors, sub inspectors and commandos, the release said. PTI PJT BNM