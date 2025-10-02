Vijayadashmi triumph of justice over injustice, teaches victory belongs to truth: CM Soren

Ranchi, Oct 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, saying it is celebration of the unwavering spirit of goodness.

Soren extended greetings and salutations to all, saying the auspicious festival was celebrated as the triumph of truth over falsehood and justice over injustice.

"The festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of that unwavering spirit of goodness, which has stood firm against injustice and arrogance in every era. This day teaches us that no matter how difficult the path may be, in the end, victory belongs to truth and restraint alone," Soren posted on X. PTI NAM RG