Vijayan accuses Congress of 'aiding' BJP's rise, Oppn party hits back

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the Left has been at the forefront of resisting and exposing the anti-people policies of the "Sangh Parivar-led central authorities," mobilising the public while also challenging the Congress's claim of being the sole force capable of countering the BJP.

He urged parties like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress in Kerala, to think about their stand towards the grand old party.

Vijayan made these remarks in an article published in the media ahead of the CPI(M) state conference in Kollam.

The Congress sharply reacted to the senior CPI(M) politburo member's article, alleging that, following the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister had adopted a pro-BJP stance.

"After the failure of attempts to stir minority sentiments during the elections, both the Chief Minister and his party have now embraced an approach that caters to majority communalism," Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged.

Vijayan said that from resisting bulldozers on Delhi's streets to leading the legal battle against religious-based citizenship laws in the Supreme Court, the Left has been at the forefront of key struggles, including the historic farmers' protest, the fight to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the challenge against the BJP's corporate-funded Electoral Bond Scheme.

"At every stage, the Left has consistently been at the vanguard in defending India’s secular and democratic fabric from these relentless attacks," he wrote in the article.

The CPI(M) veteran claimed that in openly exposing anti-people policies and mobilising the public against them, the Left has played a crucial role in resisting these measures.

"This resistance has led people to think critically about the central government. While this is the reality, the Congress claims that only they can resist the Sangh Parivar. But what is the truth?" he questioned.

He alleged that despite farmers' anger against central policies being strongly reflected in the last Lok Sabha and subsequent assembly elections in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, it was Congress's strategy that ultimately helped bring the BJP to power.

Vijayan further claimed that Congress's approach towards other opposition parties that challenge the BJP is marked by arrogance, with the latest example evident in the Delhi Assembly elections.

"In both 2015 and 2020, Congress failed to win even a single seat in the Delhi Assembly. Yet, instead of focusing on defeating the BJP, Congress made its primary goal the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is the main opposition force in Delhi. Congress leaders openly stated that helping AAP win was not their job," the CM alleged.

He argued that had Congress recognised its limitations and prioritised secular unity with a clear political vision, the outcome could have been entirely different.

"Instead, they created an opportunity for the BJP to dominate the national capital," Vijayan alleged.

"At a time when our secular democratic values are facing such serious challenges, Congress's actions are unforgivable. Regardless of any differences with AAP, Congress should have worked towards resolving them and ensuring the BJP’s defeat," the CPI(M) veteran said.

He pointed out that many leaders within the INDIA alliance, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, had already criticised Congress's "wrong approach." Just a few months ago, Congress had adopted a similar strategy in Haryana, alienating regional allies there as well, he alleged.

"So, is Congress genuinely trying to defeat the BJP or merely ensuring its victory? Their words say one thing, but their actions tell a different story. Can truly secular parties trust a Congress like this? Let parties like the League think about it," Vijayan said.

Hitting back at Vijayan, LoP Satheesan said that the Congress has always maintained an uncompromising stance against the Sangh Parivar.

"Where has Rahul Gandhi ever compromised with the BJP? It is Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI(M) that has made settlements with the BJP. CPI(M)'s latest discovery seems to be that the BJP is not a fascist party. While opposition parties, including Congress, firmly call the Modi government fascist, CPI(M) now claims it is not even 'neo-fascist' but only has the potential to be.

"This is a complete shift from the stance once upheld by Sitaram Yechury, whose many writings still stand as proof. Instead of explaining their new position, the Chief Minister should clarify why they have abandoned Yechury's earlier stance. Those who now claim the BJP is not fascist are the ones trying to lecture us," the Congress leader said in a press conference.

He further alleged that after the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister made anti-Muslim League remarks, accusing it of aligning with SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Satheesan said that League supremo Panakkad Thangal had made it clear that there were a thousand reasons to stand with the Congress-led UDF but not even one to side with the CPI(M)-led LDF.

"Only after repeated failed attempts to win the League's support did CPI(M) start branding them communal. This was purely an act of appeasing the majority community. The League is fully aware of this tactic," he said.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran accused Vijayan of "echoing BJP's rhetoric" that secular parties cannot trust the Congress. "He should be made an RSS pracharak," he said.