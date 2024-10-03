Vijayan announces 3-level probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption; says possibility of 'deliberate conspiracy'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) The Kerala government has ordered a three-level probe into a possible "pre-planned" disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in April this year, state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, asserting that there are indications of a "deliberate conspiracy" to "gain advantage" in the Lok Sabha polls.

One of the investigations would be by the state police chief against any alleged failures on the part of ADGP (Law and Order) Ajithkumar in connection with the Pooram disruption, Vijayan said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

The other two probes would include a Crime Branch investigation into the various illegalities or crimes committed in connection with the Pooram disruption and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP into any failures on the part of the various officials deputed to ensure the iconic festival was conducted smoothly, he said.

Vijayan said the decision for a three-level probe was taken as a report given by Ajithkumar regarding the Pooram disruption "was not found to be comprehensive" and the state police chief had noted there were "failures" on the part of the ADGP in connection with the festival.

While Vijayan announced that a probe would be carried out against Ajithkumar by the state police chief, he said it was too early to take any action against the ADGP.

Towards the conclusion of the Pooram festivities, there were some attempts to disrupt them, taking serious note of the matter, the government had ordered Ajithkumar to carry out an investigation, he said.

"The investigation report (from ADGP) was handed over to the government on September 23 and I got it on September 24. However, the report was not considered as a comprehensive one as there were several restrictions in place under various laws and at the directions of the Kerala High Court regarding the conduct of the festival," he said.

He said there were indications that there was a "deliberate conspiracy" to disrupt the social order by interfering with the festivities and intervention by the Sangh Parivar was also mentioned in Ajithkumar's report.

"One thing that is clear from the issues related to the Pooram festival is that efforts have been made to subvert the social atmosphere in Kerala with a clear objective. So there are many things in this report that are suspicious. The government is taking these matters seriously," he asserted.

The chief minister further said: "The report (prepared by the ADGP and examined by the DGP) has found that certain demands that are not legally acceptable were deliberately made as part of a planned move to gain an advantage in the (Lok Sabha) election." However, he didn't elaborate on who made these demands.

"We will not allow any such attempts to disrupt the social order," the CM added.

Vijayan said to ensure a comprehensive and serious probe of the crimes or illegalities committed for disrupting the Pooram festival as well as the smooth conduct of the iconic festival in the future, the cabinet decided to order a three-level probe.

There were police interventions in the Thrissur Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies have taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April this year.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

Responding to reporters' queries as to why the ADGP was not removed from his post despite the various allegations against him which included meeting with RSS leaders, Vijayan said he was waiting for the investigation report in connection with those accusations.

"I have made my stand clear earlier also that I will wait for the report and then steps will be taken based on the findings in it. I will not be forced into taking action that you (the media) desire. You are free to air your views as you have been doing till now," the CM said. PTI HMP KH PYK PYK PYK