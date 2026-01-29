Vijayan calls for overseas Keralites' expertise for state's development

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Kerala needs the cooperation and expertise of its overseas community for the state's overall development.

He was speaking after inaugurating the fifth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a conference of the diaspora organised by the state government here.

"The role of the overseas community should not be viewed only in terms of remittances, but also in terms of their expertise across sectors, which could play a key role in Kerala's development. The country also owes a great deal to expatriates for their contribution to the economy," Vijayan said.

Referring to rapid changes in science and technology, the chief minister said Kerala needs to modernise accordingly and build a new state driven by scientific and technological progress, for which the cooperation of the diaspora is essential.

"The aim is inclusive development so that all sections benefit," he said.

Vijayan said Keralites have reached almost every country in the world and many among them, including scientists, technocrats, academicians and businesspersons, have established themselves abroad.

He said though expatriate Keralites remain emotionally connected to the state, they earlier lacked a platform to contribute their ideas and expertise for Kerala's progress.

To ensure such cooperation and assistance, the Loka Kerala Sabha was created in 2018, he said.

He said the Sabha has now become a rare and globally admired model, with legislators, MPs and overseas Keralites as its members.

"After the launch of the Loka Kerala Sabha, the Centre even asked other states to consider similar initiatives," he said.

Vijayan said the Sabha has evolved from being merely a forum for expression to one that offers concrete suggestions for Kerala's growth, and that its major achievement was its ability to influence policy.

He recalled the support extended by the overseas community during crises such as floods, the covid-19 pandemic and the Wayanad landslide in 2024, and thanked non-resident Keralites for their solidarity.

"Participation in the Sabha has grown from representatives of 35 countries in 2018 to 103 countries in the last edition," he said, adding that the state government has always stood with overseas Keralites and has set up a separate department for them.

Highlighting infrastructure development that took place in the last 10 years in the state, Vijayan said national highway expansion, once considered unrealistic, has become a reality, and several stretches will be inaugurated in the coming months.

"The state has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for high-range and coastal highways," he said.

He said travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod by train has remained largely unchanged and stressed the need for fast trains with separate lines, though the proposal faced hurdles, including lack of clearance from the Railways.

"The state government has now decided to pursue the Regional Rapid Transit System," he said.

Vijayan said efforts were under way to secure point-of-call approval for Kannur airport to allow more flights and criticised the steep hike in airfares during festive seasons despite repeated petitions.

"Kerala’s youth need to be equipped to compete globally," he said, adding that a blueprint for this would be discussed at the conference.

He said that recent budget proposals, including free education up to graduation and higher education reforms, reflected this approach.

He said Kerala is becoming increasingly investor-friendly due to a favourable environment.

"While communal forces exist, no communal riots have occurred in the state over the past 10 years because strict action is taken," he said.

Referring to major projects such as the Vizhinjam port, Vijayan said the continuation of the LDF government had helped realise several development initiatives.

"This is Kerala, this is our state, and it is something we can all be proud of. Kerala has transformed in a way that makes you proud, wherever in the world you may be," he said.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer ministers and others attended the inaugural event.