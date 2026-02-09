Vijayan condemns Assam CM''s alleged 'point-blank' video

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said he was "shocked" by a purported video posted on the 'X' account of the BJP's Assam unit that appeared to incite violence against a minority community, and called for a united resistance to what he described as "communal hatemongering".

The now-deleted video purportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with "point-blank shot" as the caption.

In a post on X, Vijayan said, "the video of Assam CM @himantabiswa is a shocking, direct incitement of violence against the Miya community." "Such nefarious attempts to normalise hate for electoral gains are an affront to our Constitution," the veteran CPI(M) leader said.

He alleged that the "silence" of the BJP national leadership "confirms their complicity" in this divisive politics.

"Secular and democratic forces must unite to resist this communal hatemongering and protect the pluralist soul of India," he said.

Separately, in a Malayalam Facebook post, Vijayan said that standing at the doorstep of elections in Assam, a person holding a constitutional position was challenging the Constitution and spreading communalism in order to attract majority votes.

"How can a person who calls for genocide against minorities lead a state in a secular country," he asked.

Alleging that the national leadership of the BJP had so far been unwilling to rein in the Assam CM, Vijayan said: "The truth is that Himanta Biswa Sarma openly said what they hesitate to say publicly." Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister on Monday expressed ignorance of the state BJP's video, which created a controversy and was deleted. PTI TGB SA