Vijayan condoles death of BPL group founder

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday condoled the demise of Indian electronic company BPL group founder T P Gopalan Nambiar, who died at his residence in Bengaluru earlier in the day.

"He was a prominent figure in the Indian business world as the founder of BPL, which played a pivotal role in advancing the telecommunications industry in India," the chief minister said in his condolence message.

He further said Nambiar's initiatives served as a significant inspiration for those entering the industrial sector.

Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, according to family sources.

Popularly known as TPG, Nambiar is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mourning his demise, Satheesan recalled that Nambiar was a visionary who brought transformative changes to India’s electronics manufacturing sector.

Starting as a small entrepreneur, he grew to become a stalwart in the electronics manufacturing sector, the opposition leader said.

His dedication and hardwork was behind BPL's popularity in the 1990s, Satheesan said.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of TPG Nambiar. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this time of grief," he added. PTI ARM HMP SA