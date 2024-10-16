Vijayan congratulates Omar Abdullah on taking oath as CM of J&K

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday congratulated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on being sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on his X handle, Vijayan said it is a victory against those who undermine our federal democracy and secularism.

"Congratulations to @OmarAbdullah on being sworn in as the new CM of Jammu & Kashmir. This is a victory against those who undermine our federal democracy and secularism.

Wishing you success in leading your state towards peace, prosperity, and fulfilling the people's aspirations," the Kerala CM said in the post.

Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, heading the first elected government in the Union territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

Abdullah, who takes over as chief minister for a second term, is the third generation of the influential Abdullah family to occupy the office -- after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah. PTI LGK ROH