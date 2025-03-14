Vijayan extends support to Stalin's conference against unilateral constituency delimitation

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced his solidarity with the conference being organised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo, M K Stalin, in Chennai against the "unilateral parliamentary constituency delimitation attempt" by the BJP-led central government.

Vijayan, a veteran Marxist leader, expressed his support through a statement titled "Constituency Delimitation: Unity Against the Unilateral Move", after Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MP Dr Tamizhachi Thangapandian personally met him to extend Stalin’s invitation for the conference on March 22.

"As the central government rushes to redefine Lok Sabha constituencies, disregarding the values of democracy and federalism, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has invited the Kerala Chief Minister to an all-party solidarity conference in Chennai. The Chief Minister expressed his solidarity with the conference, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on the 22nd of this month, and with the stance taken on the issue," the statement said.

The statement, however, did not specifically mention whether Vijayan would attend the conference.

During their visit to the Chief Minister's chamber, the Tamil Nadu representatives also presented Stalin's autobiography as a gift to the Kerala Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier assured the southern states that they wouldn't lose "even a single seat" after the delimitation of constituencies.

Stalin has called a meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies on March 22.