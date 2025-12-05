Vijayan leaves 2026 leadership decision to CPI(M)

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his party, the CPI(M), will decide whether he should lead the party-led LDF in next year's Assembly election.

The veteran CPI(M) leader was speaking at the 'Meet the Press' programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club ahead of next week's local body polls, which are considered a semi-final before the Assembly elections scheduled for April–May next year.

When asked whether a "Pinarayi Vijayan 3.0" could be expected, Vijayan --who is credited with leading the LDF to victory in two consecutive terms -- said, "It is for the people to decide. As for me, the party has to take a decision." He did not elaborate further, saying, "There is no use in discussing it now." Earlier, senior party leaders, including State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, had said that Vijayan would lead the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the next state election as its chief ministerial candidate.

According to Balagopal, continuity is vital for maintaining the momentum of the Pinarayi I and II governments, which he credited with delivering major development initiatives.