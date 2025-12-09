Vijayan says UDF ready to give Jamaat-e-Islami ''clean certificate''

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 9 (PTI) As the second-phase local body poll campaign ended in north Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raked up the issue of an alleged political understanding between the Congress-led UDF and Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami.

He accused the alliance of trying to give the group a "clean certificate" while seeking new political alliances in the state.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised here as part of the two-phase local body polls, Vijayan said the Congress and its key alliance partner, the Indian Union Muslim League, were willing to unite with the group despite its controversial past and isolated position among the Muslim majority.

"It is evident that the masses in Kerala are not largely supporting the UDF. Even some who were part of the UDF are increasingly drifting away. When this happens, they feel the need to adopt a new approach if they want to grow. They are looking to see whether a new force can be brought together," Vijayan said, as seven districts, including areas that are strongholds of the IUML, go to the local body elections on Thursday.

The first phase of local body polls in seven southern districts was held on Tuesday. The veteran CPI(M) leader criticised those who adopt a communal extremist stance, warning that the UDF's willingness to ally openly with such groups was troubling.

"Once that is arranged, the UDF leadership is in a position to give them a clean certificate. Leaders of both Congress and the Muslim League are speaking positively about them," Vijayan alleged. He warned the Muslim League against ceding control to Jamaat-e-Islami.

"If the Indian Union Muslim League hands over authority to Jamaat-e-Islami, it will lead to the League being swallowed up. That would not be good for the country," the chief minister said, adding that even Congress, which claims Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, would be acting against its own principles by encouraging such groups.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami's support among the Muslim masses remained limited.

"Jamaat-e-Islami is a movement that has become isolated from the Muslim majority. This is because of its own positions. They did not believe in elections. They were not interested in broader national affairs. At every stage, they adhered strictly to their own positions," Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has said the Congress-led UDF has no arrangements with the Jamaat-e-Islami but has accepted its support in elections since 2019. The chief minister also accused both the RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami of spreading false information and misleading people.

"Their method is to present lies in a way that seems true. Their own leaders have said this before: 'Say a lie forcefully. Repeat it continuously. Then many people will believe it', Both the RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami use this technique effectively," Vijayan alleged.

Recalling the history of communal tensions in Kerala, he noted that minority communities who had previously stayed away from Left-wing movements began to support the Left when they saw who was willing to fight against majority communalism.

"Their experience showed them that it was the communists. Consequently, earlier hostility changed, and the masses began to accept Left-wing movements to a considerable extent," he said.

Vijayan rejected allegations that the CPI(M) had aligned with the RSS, saying attempts to brand Left-wing activists as "RSS loyalists" were misleading.

"Even if opposition leaders, some Muslim League members, or Jamaat-e-Islami supporters attempt to label us as Sanghis, people will not be misled. It will only remain a daydream of the communal extremists led by Jamaat-e-Islami," he said.

He also spoke about the Congress-Muslim League interpretation of his meetings with the prime minister and central ministers, emphasising that, as chief minister, engagement with the central government was essential.

"Meeting the prime minister or central ministers to bring Kerala's vital issues to their attention is for the benefit of the state. Official meetings must continue at every stage. Even when support is delayed, it does not mean we adopt a no-contact approach," he said, referring to projects such as the Kannur airport and disaster relief efforts.

The chief minister reiterated CPI(M)'s position against communalism and the Sangh Parivar's activities in Kerala.

"The Sangh Parivar has been attempting to suppress and eliminate us in Kerala. We strongly oppose it. Any communal allegations against us have no impact in the state," he said.

"None of us can ever be fitted into a 'Sanghi uniform'," Vijayan said, taking a swipe at the state Congress leaders, adding that the uniform would only fit those who guarded RSS shakhas, protected them, had RSS cases withdrawn, collaborated with Kar Sevaks, or bowed before images of Golwalkar.

"None of this applies to us Communists, and that must be made clear," the chief minister added. PTI TGB TGB ADB