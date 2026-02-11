Vijayan says women's security scheme a new chapter in state's social transformation

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said his government's newly launched Women's Security Scheme is a continuation of the state's social transformation movement.

Ensuring women's economic security and self-respect is the hallmark of a developed society, he said.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the state-level launch of the ambitious scheme at a function held at Malayinkeezhu here.

Detailing the features of the scheme, he said it provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to economically backward women and transwomen aged between 35 and 60 years who are not covered under any existing social security schemes.

"More than 10 lakh beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the initiative. In the first phase, 10,18,390 women and trans women will receive the assistance," the CM said.

Stating that benefits are granted only after detailed scrutiny of applications, he said assistance would be ensured for all those whose verification is completed.

"The progress of a society must be measured by how safe and independent its women are. A society truly becomes developed when women can live without fear and realise their dreams," he said.

The chief minister said the invisible hard work of lakhs of women, who dedicated their lives to their families, has formed the foundation of Kerala's development, and the objective of the new scheme is to ensure a dignified life for those facing vulnerability due to various reasons.

Explaining various pro-women initiatives under the LDF regime, he said that over the past decade, the government has strengthened interventions for women's empowerment across sectors, including the implementation of gender budgeting in the state budget.

Referring to the poverty eradication mission Kudumbashree, Vijayan said it has grown into one of the largest women's collectives in the world, with neighbourhood and self-help groups becoming centres of economic self-reliance and social awareness.

He also highlighted measures such as the Pink Police system, enhanced security in public spaces, 'She Lodges' for women travelling at night, people-friendly police stations, workplace safety laws, and increased participation of women in the police force.

Kerala's social progress is the result of renaissance movements that opposed caste discrimination and untouchability, he said, adding that the government would continue its uncompromising policy to ensure women's right to a dignified life.

At the function, documents related to the transfer of funds to beneficiaries' bank accounts were handed over.

Later in the day, Vijayan put up a social media post describing the ambitious scheme as a significant milestone for a women-centric Nava Kerala.

Pointing out that the initiative is not merely financial assistance, Vijayan termed it as a decisive intervention against the forced silence imposed by economic dependence.

"Today, within hours of inaugurating the Women's Security Pension Scheme, Rs 1,000 has been credited to over 10.18 lakh beneficiaries across the State," Vijayan said in a 'X' post.

By implementing the programme, the government has affirmed that dignity, autonomy and self-respect are matters of right, not charity, he said.

From Kudumbashree to the LIFE Mission, and from strengthened social security pensions to gender budgeting, the government's approach towards women-centric development has remained consistent, the Left veteran further said.

"We remain committed to building a #NavaKerala that guarantees security, dignity and self-respect for every woman," he added. PTI LGK SA