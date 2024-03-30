Vijayasai Reddy vows to develop Nellore LS segment into model constituency

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 30 (PTI) YSRCP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V Vijayasai Reddy said he will strive to transform the constituency into a model segment akin to the way he developed Tarlapudi village, where he was born.

Vijayasai Reddy claimed that Tarlapudi, located in Nellore Parliament constituency lacks nothing, be it street lights, roads, water bodies and others.

“There is nothing that you can point out is lacking in the village. I will take up development works in Nellore Parliament constituency and turn it into a model segment,” Vijayasai Reddy told PTI Video on Friday.

Further, he noted that he served the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) as a member for eight years from 2016 to 2024.

According to Reddy, it would be a great opportunity to serve Nellore, where he went to school and college.

He exuded confidence of winning in Nellore seat and noted that the feeling of serving the people of his native region was inexplicable.

