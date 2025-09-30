Vijayawada: 14-year-old orphaned girl 'raped' by uncle, found four months pregnant

Amaravati, Sep 30 (PTI) A 14-year-old orphaned girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her 26-year-old uncle, leading to her pregnancy, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Praveen, is absconding, and police have launched a search after registering a case under relevant sections of the law.

The incident occurred around four months ago when the minor was staying with Praveen and his wife near Vijayawada, a police official told PTI.

Unaware of the assault at the time, the girl continued living there. After experiencing sickness and missing her menstrual cycles, she was taken to a local hospital.

Doctors confirmed she was four months pregnant, prompting Praveen's wife and the medical staff to immediately inform the police.

"Exploiting the girl’s vulnerable condition as an orphan, Praveen took advantage of her while she was under his care," the official said.

"We have deployed teams to nab the accused as he is absconding. We will catch him as soon as possible," the official added.

Police have registered a case against Praveen under BNS Sections 64(2)(f), 64(2)(m), and 65(1), as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Investigations are ongoing. PTI MS SSK