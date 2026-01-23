Vijayawada: BIS seizes over 2 kg of gold for hallmarking violations

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 23 (PTI) Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards seized more than 2 kg of gold jewellery, valued at over Rs 3 crore, from a jewellery shop here for violating mandatory hallmarking norms.

The seizure occurred during a search operation at Governorpeta, resulting in the recovery of 233 gold articles weighing approximately 2.2 kg.

"Over 2 kg of gold jewellery, valued at more than Rs 3 crore, was seized from a jewellery shop here for violating mandatory hallmarking norms," the BIS said in a press release on Friday.

The gold ornaments were found without the mandatory Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID), constituting a violation of the BIS Act, 2016.

The offence attracts imprisonment of up to one year or a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh for a first contravention.

The BIS advised consumers to verify the authenticity of hallmarks using the BIS Care app and to report any misuse of marks through the app or to the Vijayawada office.

The agency added that legal action would be initiated under Section 29, read with Section 15(3) of the BIS Act, 2016. PTI MS STH SSK