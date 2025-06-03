Vijayawada division bags Indian Railways' first ISO 9001:2015 certification

Vijayawada, 3 June (PTI) The South Central Railway's Zone's Vijayawada Division has become the first division in Indian Railways to receive an ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil on Tuesday said the Vijayawada Division bagged this accolade for the entire Traction Distribution Department (TRD) which is crucial for the safe and efficient movement of electric locomotives.

“In a landmark achievement, the TRD of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification," said an official press release, quoting the DRM.

Patil said the certification covers 22 strategic locations — including TRD depots, offices, and stores, recognising the quality of maintainance of overhead equipment and power supply installations.

He noted that the certification is a testament to the commitment of the division to safety, reliability, and excellence in railway services.

“This certification is not just a recognition — it's a responsibility to maintain the highest quality and safety standards for uninterrupted passenger services across the Division,” the DRM said.

According to Patil, the certification was achieved after a series of rigorous and comprehensive audits assessing the quality and consistency of service delivery.

This achievement adds a feather to the cap of the Vijayawada Division, reaffirming its leadership in quality-driven railway infrastructure and operations. PTI MS STH ROH