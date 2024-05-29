Vijayawada Railway Division commissions advanced ABS between Gannavaram and Nuzvid

Vijayawada, May 29 (PTI) The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway on Wednesday commissioned an advanced Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system for the stretch between Gannavaram and Nuzvid stations to enhance safety and sectional capacity.

Stretching up to 21.21 km and straddling through Gannavaram, Pedda Avutapalli, Telaprolu and Nuzvid stations, the technology was installed at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

ABS system in Indian Railways is a method of railway signalling that divides a railway line into successive track sections or blocks. The system controls the movement of trains between these blocks using automatic signals, said a railway release.

ABS is more efficient in managing rail traffic when compared to regular intermediate block or absolute block signalling system.

The Gannavaram-Nuzvid section is a key stretch of the railway network, handling both passenger and freight traffic. The ABS system will contribute significantly to the smooth and safe movement of trains in this area.

With this, a total stretch of 59 km is equipped with ABS in the railway division. In April, ABS was installed between Nidadavolu and Kovvuru stations. PTI STH ROH