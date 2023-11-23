Vijayawada railway station bags Indian Green Building Council's 'platinum' rating

Vijayawada, Nov 23 (PTI) The Vijayawada railway station was on Thursday awarded platinum certificate by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for improving environmental standards and offering eco-friendly services to passengers.

Platinum certification is the highest recognition from the IGBC, the country's premier certification body which promotes environment friendly construction.

The coveted platinum rating was awarded to Vijayawada junction at a ceremony in Chennai.

"This IGBC platinum rating is a testament to the hard work and determination of our staff to improve the environmental standards and excel in offering quality and eco-friendly services to our esteemed passengers at Vijayawada station," said Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil in a press release.

Patil lauded the Electrical Maintenance Department and other departments for playing a stellar role in achieving the green award.

Vijayawada railway station improved its gold standard rating secured in 2019 to a platinum now.

In the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, Vijayawada railway Station is the second to bag a platinum rating after the Secunderabad Railway Station. PTI STH ROH