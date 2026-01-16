Vijayendra accuses CM Siddaramaiah of using legislature session to 'save chair'

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 16 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using the legislative session to protect his position while spreading what he termed as "false propaganda" against the Centre’s programmes.

His remarks came after the Congress-led state government called a joint session of the state legislature from January 22, during which a special discussion has been scheduled on the Centre’s VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the UPA-era employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA.

The state cabinet has already decided not to implement the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act and to pursue legal action against it.

"By introducing reforms to MGNREGA, the central government under PM Modi has brought in the VB-G RAM G Act for the benefit of the poor and labourers. Under the pretext of discussing this, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has convened a special legislature session as part of its hostility towards the BJP-led NDA government at the centre," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the move was an attempt to undermine the sanctity of the State Legislature. "The house, where issues related to the development of the state and the welfare of its people should be discussed, is being used to pit the people against the Centre," he alleged.

"The BJP condemns these attempts. Siddaramaiah, who frequently speaks about the Constitution and federalism, appears to be hatching a conspiracy to weaken the federal system. Instead of safeguarding the state’s interests, the chief minister has spent the last two-and-a-half years repeatedly attacking the Centre and creating division," he said.

Calling it a "smart move", the BJP chief alleged that the chief minister was using the legislature session to save his chair while spreading "false propaganda" against the Centre’s programmes.

"He is using the session to buy more time and sideline Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. This is what people in the state are discussing. It has been almost three years since this government came to power, and it would be appropriate for the chief minister to discuss what his government has achieved and the pro-people schemes it has implemented," he added.

The "leadership tussle" within the ruling Congress has intensified amid speculation of a possible change in leadership after the government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation stems from the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government’s formation in 2023.

Responding to a question on JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy reportedly indicating a return to state politics, Vijayendra said there was nothing wrong with it, adding that Kumaraswamy had contributed to the state’s development.

On the proposed BJP padayatra (foot march) from Ballari to Bengaluru to target the Congress government over recent violence in Ballari, Vijayendra said there was no confusion within the party. He said any decision would be taken after consulting the party’s central leadership.

"There was confusion during an earlier padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, and we do not want a repeat of that. I have discussed the proposed march with state leaders and conveyed their views to the central leadership. As the new BJP national president is likely to be announced on January 19 or 20, there has been some delay. I will discuss the matter further when I visit Delhi," he said.

Tension prevailed in parts of Ballari on the night of January 1 after supporters of Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation.

The violence, which reportedly involved stone-pelting and firing, left one person, a Congress worker, dead.

The incident allegedly began after supporters of Bharath Reddy installed a poster related to the unveiling of a Valmiki statue in front of Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari. PTI KSU SSK KH