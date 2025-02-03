B Y Vijayendra confident about continuing as Karnataka BJP President

Shivamogga: Amid a factional rift within the party, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra on Monday expressed confidence about continuing to helm the state unit. He also hoped for a 'happy ending' in the outcome of the state presidential polls.

He agreed that the party suffered enough "damage" due to internal rifts.

His views come as a faction of BJP led by Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who are up in arms against Vijayendra, is likely to meet the party high command in New Delhi.

"BJP has internal democracy. If organisational polls take place in any political party in a systematic way, it is only the BJP. From the mandal level to district level to state president polls to national president elections are going about systematically, as decided by the national leadership," Vijayendra told reporters here.

All the leaders and workers in the state unit of the party have unitedly fought against the "corrupt and evil" Congress government, during the last year, he said. "How I have performed as the state president in my last one-year tenure is known to the people of the state, party workers, legislators and leaders, and the leadership," he added.

"I'm confident that with the cooperation of everyone, I will continue as the state President and will work to strengthen the party. I have complete faith," he added.

Vijayendra was appointed as the state BJP president in November 2023. His elevation caused heartburn to many in BJP with several senior leaders repeatedly expressing their disgruntlement against his leadership and his style of functioning, and the Shikaripura MLA has been unable to douse the fire.

Several leaders, especially Yatnal and Jarkiholi have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- veteran leader B S Yediyurappa-- for trying to keep the party under their clutches.

To a question on growing disgruntlement in the party, Vijayendra said, there has been increased competition for the posts of district BJP presidents this time and, some seniors have been expressing their aspiration for the post of state president.

"Everything is being watched by the central leadership of the party. I'm confident that everything will be good and there will be a happy ending," he said.

Yatnal led faction has expressed reservations about the organisational polls held. Opposed to Vijayendra continuing as the president, they had recently indicated plans to field a candidate against him for the post.

Regarding Yatnal's open remarks causing damage to the party, the state BJP chief said, "Already enough damage has happened, in a week or ten days there will be an answer to the question as to who will be state president, I'm confident that everything will be fine after that."

He said he has not made open remarks against anyone in the party in the last one year, despite others indulging such remarks against him. "I'm aware of my duties as the state president, I have successfully fulfilled the big responsibility in the one year," he added.