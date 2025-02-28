BY Vijayendra dismisses speculation on D K Shivakumar joining BJP

Hassan (Karnataka)/Mysuru: Even as statements by some BJP leaders suggesting that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may be one of the "Eknath Shindes" of Karnataka continue to create a stir in political circles, party’s state president B Y Vijayendra on Friday said there is no merit to speculations about Shivakumar joining the saffron outfit.

However, he predicted "fast-paced" political developments in the state.

Shivakumar sharing the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at Isha Foundation's Shivaratri event on Wednesday has reportedly caused unease among a section of Congress leaders, who apparently feel he may be aligning with the BJP's ideology.

Trying to capitalise on the situation, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday took a dig at the ruling Congress by comparing Shivakumar with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra collapsed in 2022 following a split in Shiv Sena, with MLAs led by Eknath Shinde breaking away and joining hands with the BJP.

However, Congress leader and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan dismissed speculations that Shivakumar might lean toward the BJP, asserting that Congress was in his blood.

Addressing reporters in Hassan, Vijayendra said, "I don't know who has said what, but it is true that there is increased competition for the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka. Several are waiting for Siddaramaiah to resign so that they can become CM. I have said that there will be fast-paced political developments in the state. You are seeing indications of it."

Noting that there is no respect for Hindutva or Hindus in Congress, he said the BJP has nothing to do with the developments and speculations surrounding Shivakumar’s visit to the Isha Foundation event, where the Union Home Minister was also present.

"They were seen sharing a stage at the Shivaratri event, following which there are speculations about political polarization and that Shivakumar may join the BJP. There is no meaning to it," he added.

Leader of Opposition Ashoka had said on Thursday that Shivakumar may be one of the "Eknath Shindes" of Karnataka.

"There are several Eknath Shindes in the Karnataka Congress unit. D K Shivakumar may also be one of them," he had told reporters.

BJP leader Sriramulu, too, on Friday, while refraining from taking names, said that a Maharashtra-like "Shinde phenomenon" could happen in Karnataka. "You will see who will lead it in the ruling party (Congress)," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Sriramulu said, "Politics is not stagnant water; it is flowing water. We are witnessing certain political developments. We have seen how a stalwart like Veerendra Patil was made to step down from the CM post through a decision taken at the airport. Similarly, we have seen how Devaraj Urs was treated."

"There is a sense that fast-paced political developments may take place in Karnataka, similar to the rapid changes involving Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. There is a perception among people that the Shinde phenomenon, which saw Shiv Sena splitting and Ajit Pawar (of NCP) switching sides, may happen in Karnataka too," he said.

Rejecting the speculations and calling Shivakumar a "pucca Congressman," Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, told media in Vijayanagara, that the Deputy CM was invited to Coimbatore by Sadhguru for the Shivaratri event, so he attended, and Amit Shah was also present as an invitee.

"All these speculations in the media and social media about D K Shivakumar joining the BJP are baseless. Congress is in D K Shivakumar's blood; the question does not arise at all. He is a pucca Congressman," he added.