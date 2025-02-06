Vijayendra expresses displeasure on leaders' silence on 'humiliation' against Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) Amid factional rift within the state unit, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday expressed displeasure about senior leaders in the party not stopping a section of leaders, who were making "humiliating" comments against his father and veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, and called it "unfortunate".

His statement seems to be directed at several senior party leaders, who are seen as "neutral", and not part of any faction in the party.

The factional rift within the party has come out into the open, with a group of leaders opposing Vijayendra publicly making allegations against him and demanding his removal, while another faction supporting him, have called for the expulsion of those openly expressing discontent and thereby causing damage to the party.

"The state president election or selection process may happen any moment. There are indications that the whole process will be completed by February 20. I have observed the statements being made by some leaders, due to some reasons I have not reacted to them as it may cause embarrassment to the party and the workers," Vijayendra told reporters here.

Stating that he is not bothered by what others, especially seniors in the party are speaking against him, he said, "But, it is unfortunate that low level language is being used against Yediyurppa, a leader who has built this party. And sitting quite looking at all of this is also a sin." Noting that for the last one year Yediyurappa is being continuously humiliated and disrespected, Vijayendra said, whoever may be making statements against him, but it is unfortunate that no one tried to stop them, by saying that it is wrong.

"I request the seniors in the party to at least now try to stop those making statements against Yediyurappa. Let those having issues share them with high command. But making such statements is not right, I'm saying this publicly," he said, adding, "I'm pained both as president and Yediyurappa's son that leaders who are neutral and others are not stopping those commenting against the veteran leader." Vijayendra was appointed as the state BJP president in November 2023. His elevation caused heartburn in the BJP with several senior leaders repeatedly expressing their disgruntlement against his leadership and his style of functioning, and the Shikaripura MLA has been unable to douse the fire.

Several leaders, especially Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- Yediyurappa -- for trying to keep the party under their clutches.

Pointing out that he is repeatedly being accused of making unilateral decisions and not taking along seniors, the state BJP chief said attempts are on by some to place him in a "culprit" position.

"I don't know how many seniors are satisfied with my work, but I'm clear that workers are satisfied. I'm very clear that as the state president, I have never conducted myself in a way that may insult or cause disrespect to them," he said, adding that workers are pained by open statements being made.

To a question as to why the high command is silent on the developments, Vijayendra said, in a week or ten days they will make their stand clear.

"There is a feeling among some that the high command is supporting them (Yatnal faction), Santosh ji (BJP national general secretary) is supporting them. All of this is far from the truth. There is no chance of any Delhi leader of the party supporting them. Some workers feel that leadership should have taken some action, we will get answers in eight to ten days. There will be a happy ending," he said.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra said, he knew that there will be differences of opinion in politics, but never knew it would be to this level.

He also rejected allegations of "adjustment politics" against him, pointing out various agitations that were held to corner the Congress government.

Reacting to senior party leader and former minister B Sriramulu's statement that Vijayendra lacks experience, the state BJP chief said, he might not be as experienced as the former, but said he has worked for the party for last 18-20 years as a worker, secretary, state youth wing general secretary, and state vice president of the party, and workers have recognised him, and are satisfied with his work.

Stating that some party leaders have their own opinion against him, and he won't say that they are wrong, Vijayendra said, the BJP is a national party and it is the national leadership's decision to make him the president, considering the opinion of the workers towards him.

"More than who has how much experience, I'm satisfied with my work and the party workers are too satisfied with me," he said. PTI KSU KH