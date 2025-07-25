Vijayendra slams Congress, asks CM Siddaramaiah to apologise for attacking Election Commission

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Friday came down heavily on the Congress party, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar apologise to the people of Karnataka for casting aspersions on the Election Commission of India.

He said the Congress leaders were sowing seeds of suspicion in the minds of the public by questioning the integrity of a constitutional institution.

Speaking at a press conference, Vijayendra said, "Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of misusing the Election Commission during the previous Lok Sabha elections. Now, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have echoed the same allegations. Questioning a constitutional body like the Election Commission is not only an insult to the institution but also an anti-democratic act." Challenging the Congress’s claims, Vijayendra asked, "If the Election Commission was really misused, how did the Congress come to power in Karnataka with 134 seats in 2023 assembly election? Would it have been possible for Siddaramaiah to become the Chief Minister? Didn’t Congress also win the bypolls in three assembly constituencies? How did that happen if the elections were manipulated?" The BJP state chief termed the statements by the Congress leaders as a "dangerous development" and claimed it reflected the party’s "Emergency-era mindset," which has not changed even today.

He said that when the matter of electoral rolls and elections is being discussed in the Supreme Court, such remarks should be made there and not in public forums. “Corrupting the public’s perception about the Election Commission is not in good taste," he added.

Vijayendra’s comments came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation on Thursday that the Congress has "concrete 100 per cent proof" that the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka, and warning the poll panel that it will not get away with this "because we are going to come for you".

Responding to Gandhi's remarks, the EC said it is "highly unfortunate" that rather than filing an election petition in accordance with section 80 of the Representation of the People Act, or if filed, awaiting the verdict of the high court, he has not only made "baseless allegations" but also "chosen to threaten" a constitutional body.

An election petition can be filed within 45 days after the poll results are announced by anyone not satisfied with the verdict. Such petitions can be filed in high courts of the state of the constituency concerned.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also supported Gandhi’s claims, stating that there was "clear and undeniable evidence" of electoral malpractice in Karnataka. "Our party workers reported sudden and suspicious additions of new voters while long-time voters’ names were removed without reason.

It is increasingly clear that the BJP’s victories are not because of its popularity but due to systematic voter fraud facilitated through the Election Commission," Siddaramaiah had said.

Vijayendra criticised these statements as irresponsible and damaging. "The Chief Minister and his deputy owe an apology to the people of Karnataka. Questioning the EC without evidence and when legal remedies exist is unacceptable," he said.