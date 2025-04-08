Vijayendra slams K'taka govt over price hikes, says 48 essentials costlier under Congress rule

Mysuru (Karnataka), Apr 8 (PTI) Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of increasing the prices of 48 essential commodities in Karnataka since assuming office, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday claimed it appeared as though the Chief Minister had formed an expert committee solely for price hikes.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that "no other state government had burdened the common people to this extent." "This government has increased the prices of water, petrol, and diesel. They are even imposing taxes on garbage. The price of milk has gone up by Rs 9 under this government. Petrol and diesel tax has been hiked by Rs 7.50 since the Siddaramaiah government came to power," Vijayendra said.

"Is Siddaramaiah punishing the people by increasing the prices of 48 essential items? Or is it Prime Minister Modi doing it?" he asked.

Reacting to criticism of the central government over a steep Rs 50 hike in cooking gas prices and the recent increase of Rs 2 per litre in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the state BJP chief said, "Although the central government has increased taxes on petrol and diesel, it hasn’t passed the burden onto the people—companies are bearing the cost, as Union Ministers have clarified." The Chief Minister and other ministers have criticised the gas price hike, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Ujjwala Yojana so that even the poor living in huts could use LPG gas. In March 2023, the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 1,107. Even after the recent Rs 50 hike, it is now Rs 850. In August 2023, it was reduced from Rs 1,107 to Rs 907." The central government increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 due to the rise in crude oil prices in the international market, but this burden was not passed on to the common people, Vijayendra further said.

"If a noble soul like Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, had been the Prime Minister, the price of a cylinder would have reached Rs 2,500," he mocked.

The central government has made decisions on petrol, diesel, and gas cylinders based on crude oil price hikes in the international market, Vijayendra added. "But you increased the price of milk? You’re imposing a garbage tax? You’re raising water prices? Are you importing milk from the international market?" The Karnataka BJP on Monday launched its 16-day ‘Janakrosha Yatre’, a statewide campaign against the Congress government in the state, over the hike in prices of essential commodities, alleged Muslim appeasement, and the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare.

Claiming that the police department was supposed to receive salaries on the 1st of the month but hadn’t been paid even by the 7th, Vijayendra said, "Teachers haven’t been paid either. Even other government employees haven’t received their salaries. This clearly reflects the poor financial condition of the state." He urged the Chief Minister to travel across the state and understand the issues and challenges people are facing. PTI KSU SSK SSK ROH