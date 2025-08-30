Vijayendra terms Mahua Moitra's remarks against Amit Shah as 'hate speech of lower order'

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI): BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday termed TMC MP Mahua Moitra's alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a "hate speech of the lowest order" and a dangerous incitement to violence that has no place in a democracy.

He said the language used by members of the INDIA bloc has touched a new low.

"TMC MP Mahua Moitra's vile statement about beheading the Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah Ji is hate speech of the lowest order and a dangerous incitement of violence that has no place in a democracy," Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

He alleged that when elected representatives resort to such "venomous" language, it exposes a mindset built on hatred and intolerance. "The INDI Alliance has normalised abuse, threats and gutter politics, eroding every norm of civil discourse. The people of Bharat will see through this politics of abuse and respond with the strongest rejection of this dangerous mindset," he added.

Moitra triggered a political controversy with her remarks against Shah, accusing him of failing to check infiltration from Bangladesh and allegedly stating that his "head should be cut off and put on the table." The BJP reacted sharply, slamming her for "distasteful and hate remarks" and asking whether it was the TMC's official stand.

Speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday, Moitra had alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security.

Her comments sparked a furore, with the BJP filing a complaint at Kotwali police station in Krishnanagar. PTI AMP ADB