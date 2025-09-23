Vijayendra unveils life-size mechanical elephant at Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday unveiled a life-size mechanical elephant at Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath in Sirigere.

The elephant was gifted by renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, PETA India and Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA).

The elephant has been named Shiva Kunjara, PETA India said.

According to a PETA India statement, the Brihanmath previously owned two elephants- Bhavani and Gowri- both of whom passed away due to health problems. In recognition of the Brihanmath's progressive decision to never own or hire live elephants, the mechanical elephant donation was facilitated at the 34th Shraddhanjali ceremony of Sri Shivakumara Shivacharya Mahaswamiji.

Shiva Kunjara will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle, it stated.

PETA India has donated five mechanical elephants in Karnataka, including to the Muzrai Department-governed Yediyur Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple, of which four were in collaboration with CUPA, it added.

"The inauguration of this mechanical elephant at the revered Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath is a historic moment that blends tradition with compassion. Karnataka has always been a land of progressive values, and this step ensures our cultural practices continue while protecting elephants in the wild," Vijayendra was quoted as saying in the statement.

PETA India said that mechanical elephants are three-meter-tall and weigh 800 kilograms. They are made with rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel and run on five motors.

A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and can be used like a real elephant, they added.