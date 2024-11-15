Vijayendra's rival camp in BJP to take out anti-Waqf march, says he is welcome to join

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 15 (PTI) In an apparent show of strength, the BJP faction opposed to Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra has said it would take out a month-long anti-Waqf march and welcomed the top state party leader to join the yatra.

The yatra would commence from Bidar in north Karnataka and culminate in Chamarajanagar. It will take place from November 25 to December 25.

“We have formed Waqf awareness committee to spread awareness among people against the draconian Waqf law. Today the Waqf Board claims right over agriculture land, hermitages, temples and government land,” Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told reporters here.

He said 11 senior BJP leaders will lead the march including him, Ramesh Jarkiholi, MP G M Siddeshwara, former minister Arvind Limbavali and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa.

Yatnal is a staunch critic of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra, who is now the BJP state president.

The MLA alleged that the Waqf Board laid claim to Vidhana Soudha, Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru and temples built by Chalukyas and Hoysala rulers.

Yatnal, who was flanked by Jarkiholi and Madhu Bangarappa, said, “The committee has decided to launch an awareness drive through a march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar from November 25 to December 25. The march will conclude in the form of an assemblage in Bengaluru.” He said the meeting was held in Mysuru in order to seek the blessings of the presiding deity of the state, Goddess Chamundeshwari in the city.

Asked whether Vijayendra would also join them, Yatnal said, “Let him join us. We convey to him through you (media) that this is an issue bigger than the MUDA scam as it is related to building the nation.” An open critic of Yediyurappa and his family, Yatnal had often demanded that the BJP central command should put an end to his ‘dynastic politics’ for an effective fight against the Gandhi family in Congress.

The month long march is seen as an answer to state BJP unit’s ‘fact finding team’ visiting Yatnal’s constituency to understand the problems faced by farmers in Vijayapura who had received notices from the district administration to evict land allegedly belonging to Waqf Board.

The fact finding team constituted by Vijayendra initially did not have Yatnal and another BJP heavyweight Ramesh Jigajinagi from Vijayapura district.

Reacting to Yatnal’s drive, the BJP state chief told media in Bengaluru that he had a discussion on this issue and it was decided that the fight would be taken up in two phases.

To a query if Yatnal was embarrassing the party, Vijayendra replied, “We have no disagreement on the issues pertaining to farmers. Our party believes that the Congress is showing its incompetency on the Waqf issue by taking away the farmers’ land. Farmers in the state are living in fear today. Until the state government clears the confusion and farmers don’t get relief, our struggle will continue.” Asked whether Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi would be in his team, Vijayendra nodded in affirmation.

“After all, they are our party members. All the MLAs, MLCs, union ministers and seniors will be in the team,” he said.

He added that during the Belagavi assembly session, a massive protest will take place against the Waqf Board.

“Since we have decided to fight it in two phases, three teams have been formed, the BJP leader said. PTI GMS GMS ROH