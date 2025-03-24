Tamil actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' set for Pongal 2026 release

Chennai: Top Tamil actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan,' rumoured to be his last film ahead of his party TVK's electoral debut next year, will be a Pongal 2026 release, the production house announced on Monday.

According to a social media update from KVN Productions, the film will hit the screens on January 9, 2026.

'Jana Nayagan' means the people's leader. The film is directed by H Vinoth and stars, among others, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay had launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) last year and has announced that the party will face the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

He has been highly critical of the ruling DMK in the state.