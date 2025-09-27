Stampede at Vijay's rally: At least 20 feared dead in Karur

New Update
Karur: At least 20 persons, including children, were feared dead due to a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's heavily crowded rally here on Saturday.
As soon as a number of persons fainted, which is feared that could be over 30, they were rushed in ambulances to hospitals.
Karur, Tamil Nadu: Injured people are being admitted to Karur Medical College and Hospital following a stampede-like situation during TVK Chief Vijay's campaign rally— IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025
(Visuals from the hospital) pic.twitter.com/SsdEOY9HYN