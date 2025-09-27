Vijay's rally: At least 10 persons feared dead

Karur, Sep 27 (PTI) At least 10 persons, including children, were feared dead in a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's heavily crowded rally here on Saturday, officials said.

At least 30 people fainted and were rushed in ambulances to hospitals, officials said. "Information from Karur is worrisome," Chief Minister M K Stalin said after the hospitalisation of several people.

Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.

Many who fainted were waiting for hours together to see Vijay, and it included children.

Vijay himself requested a way for the ambulance and he threw water bottles from atop his campaign vehicle and also announced that a child had gone missing. He also urged police to come forward to help.

While those who fainted were rushed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech. However, he ended it soon, after sensing the stampede-like situation at a section of the pretty huge gathering.

The CM said, "News from Karur is worrying". He said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.