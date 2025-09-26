Indore, Sep 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday sought to clarify his controversial remark about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his words were misinterpreted.
Speaking at a symposium at Shajapur on Thursday, the BJP leader had claimed that Gandhi was influenced by foreign culture.
"He kisses his sister in a public square, while in Indian culture people do not even drink water in their sister's village," Vijayvargiya had said, prompting the state Congress to stage protests and burnt his effigies at several places in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
Referring to his remark at an event here, Vijayvargiya on Friday said, "Listen to my full speech. I had said he (Gandhi) does not understand Indian culture. There is a huge difference between Indian and foreign cultures." Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former state minister Sajjan Singh Verma said there was widespread anger among women across the country over Vijayvargiya's remark. PTI HWP LAL KRK
Vijayvargiya says his comment about Rahul Gandhi was misconstrued
