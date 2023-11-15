Vijayvargiya sees Congress's hand in video purportedly showing Union minister Tomar’s son

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that a video in which Union minister Narendra Tomar’s son is purportedly heard discussing some financial dealings was a Congress's "ploy".

Notably, Tomar senior is being seen as a potential CM candidate if BJP wins the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Such tactics won't affect Narendra Tomar's electoral prospects as he will win comfortably from Dimni seat, Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

The Congress has sought that the video of Tomar's son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar in which he is purportedly talking to a man about crores of rupees should be probed by government agencies.

The BJP and Union minister Tomar have claimed that the video is fake.

“This video has been released from Canada where most of the sloganeering against India takes place. It is a conspiracy of Congress which wants to defame BJP during elections," Vijayvargiya said.

Narendra Tomar, once a corporator, rose to become a Union minister and his life was an open book, the BJP leader added. PTI HWP LAL KRK