Vijender Gupta elected new leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP's Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta was on Monday declared by the party as the new leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, a statement said.

Gupta, a former Delhi BJP president, will succeed Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who resigned from the post after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

A meeting of the legislative party at the state BJP office elected Gupta as the new leader of opposition, the statement said.

All seven BJP MLAs, Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar, president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana were present in the meeting.

Gupta's name was proposed by the party's chief whip in the assembly Ajay Mahawar. His election was unanimous, the statement said and added that his name for the post was declared by the Delhi BJP president.

Gupta held the post of leader of opposition from 2015 to 2020.

He will have a short tenure of a few months as assembly polls in Delhi are due early next year. PTI VIT SZM