Vijender Gupta visits Town Hall in Delhi, calls for digitisation of legislative archives

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday visited the historic Record Room at the Town Hall building here and underlined the urgent need to digitise legislative archives to preserve India's democratic and administrative heritage.

The Record Room, housed within the premises of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), houses a vast collection of official proceedings' records, budgets and administrative documents dating back to 1880, including rare archival material linked to municipal governance, according to a statement.

Describing the archives as a vital part of India's democratic journey, Gupta said, "These records not only chronicle the evolution of governance in Delhi but also serve as a valuable resource for future generations, researchers and policymakers." The speaker's visit was in line with the broader vision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has been advocating for the protection and digitisation of legislative heritage across India, the statement said.

Gupta was accompanied by senior officials, including MCD's Heritage Cell head Sanjeev Singh.

The delegation also held detailed discussions on preserving the fragile documents and explored possible collaborations between civic bodies, heritage departments and archival institutions. Gupta stressed that digitisation would not only enhance accessibility for researchers and the public but also ensure the long-term protection of these valuable records, the statement said.