Vikas Agrahari denies joining BJP, says 'will remain in Congress in future also'

Amethi (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) In a surprise turn of events, Congress state co-coordinator Vikas Agrahari, who was reported to have joined the BJP in the presence of Union Women Smriti Irani on Thursday morning, said that he had merely called on the Amethi MP and remains firmly in the grand old party.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released a press note about Agrahari joining the saffron party and also shared a picture of the Congress leader with Irani and BJP district president Ram Prasad Mishra with a saffron scarf around his neck.

The press note said that Mishra made Agrahari join the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Chandramauli Singh had also claimed in the press note that common people of Amethi are with Irani. Singh said the relationship that Irani has built with Amethi in the last 10 years is becoming stronger with each passing day and this is the reason why people are now leaving the Congress and joining the BJP.

Later in the day, Agrahari held a press conference at the Congress office and denied joining the BJP.

Agrahari said that he had gone to meet the Amethi MP as part of common courtesy where he was made to wear a saffron scarf.

This does not mean that I am in the BJP or joined it, said Agrahari, adding these people should desist from saying that those coming to meet them have come to join the party.

"We were in the Congress with all our soul, we are in the Congress even today and will remain in the Congress in future also," he stressed.

The press note issued by the BJP had also stated that the Congress leader said Amethi is developing rapidly in every field under Irani's leadership.

Agrahari, a resident of Raniganj of Jagdishpur Assembly constituency, was made the state co-coordinator by the All India Congress Committee. PTI COR SAB AS AS AS