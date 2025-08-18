Vikas Path initiative: Gujarat CM approves Rs 822 cr for modernisation of 91 roads

Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 822 crore for the modernisation of 91 roads under the Vikas Path initiative, officials said on Monday.

The money will be used to upgrade roads that connect and pass through cities across the state, including those managed by the Roads and Buildings Department, said a release.

"As part of Urban Development Year 2025, the state government has decided to upgrade 91 roads spanning 233 km. These roads will be upgraded with necessary improvements such as installation of electric poles, footpaths, junction development, bus bays, stormwater drains, streetlights, railings and median beautification," it said.

"Apart from widening of these roads, the state government will incorporate road safety as well as strengthening measures. The allocation of Rs 822 crore will modernise and strengthen urban roads with advanced facilities, improving urban life," it added.

The Vikas Path initiative will boost road safety, reduce traffic congestion, shorten travel times, lower noise and air pollution, and make public transport more efficient, the release asserted. PTI PJT BNM